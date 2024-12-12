Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

ETFs cross $1 trillion of inflows in 2024, extending record year

(CNBC) A record year for the exchange-traded fund industry recently crossed another milestone, surpassing $1 trillion of total inflows for the first time, according to research firm ETFGI and the Investment Company Institute. The fund that has enjoyed the biggest demand this year is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which has raked in roughly $100 billion, according to FactSet.

