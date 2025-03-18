Alternative Investment News

(CNBC) Artificial intelligence that can match humans at any task is still some way off — but it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a reality, according to the CEO of Google DeepMind. Speaking at a briefing in DeepMind’s London offices on Monday, Demis Hassabis said that he thinks artificial general intelligence (AGI) — which is as smart or smarter than humans — will start to emerge in the next five or 10 years.
AI that can match humans at any task will be here in five to 10 years, Google DeepMind CEO says
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.