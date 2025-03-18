Alternative Investment News

Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto project says it sold $550 million in tokens

March 18, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) President Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto project said on Monday that it raised $250 million in its second token sale, bringing the total amount of coins sold to $550 million. WLFI, a venture backed by the first family that describes itself as a sort of crypto banking platform, launched in October, weeks before Trump’s election victory. In a document published at the time of launch, WLFI said the Trump family could take home 75% of net revenue.

