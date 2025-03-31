Alternative Investment News

Zug, Switzerland – March 31, 2025 – QCAM Currency Asset Management AG, a Swiss asset management firm, has introduced its QCAM Short Term Fixed Income USD Fund in collaboration with UBS, which acts as the management company and custodian bank. The fund, aimed at professional USD money market investors, begins operations with more than USD 1 billion in committed seed capital.

The fund is based on an investment strategy QCAM has employed since 2012, focusing on top-tier Swiss government and government-related issuers. According to QCAM, this approach has delivered an average annual outperformance of approximately 0.45%—or a cumulative 7%—compared to USD money market benchmarks, with an average AUM of USD 2.5 billion. The portfolio maintains a minimum investment-grade rating of A-1+/A-1 for over 90% of its holdings and emphasizes capital preservation.

QCAM highlights that the fund offers daily liquidity and is designed to appeal to investors seeking cash-like characteristics. It is now accepting additional investments under seed terms for up to USD 1.5 billion, with a management fee of 0.09% per annum—described as a 30% discount off the institutional share class and a 70% reduction from the qualified investor share class.

The launch has been covered by Swiss financial news outlet finews.ch, and QCAM has made additional materials available, including a February 2025 Fact Sheet, Seed Document, and company overview. The firm notes that this announcement is not an offer to sell securities, which will only occur through an Offering Memorandum.

Investors interested in further details can contact QCAM at +41 55 417 00 50 or via email. The company is based at Guthirtstrasse 4, CH-6300 Zug.

Note: This article is based on information provided by QCAM Currency Asset Management AG. Hedgeco.net does not independently verify performance claims or endorse any investment products.