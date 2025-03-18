Alternative Investment News

Software startup Rippling sues competitor Deel, claiming a spy carried out ‘corporate espionage

March 18, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Human resources software startup Rippling sued competitor Deel in federal district court on Monday, claiming that “Deel cultivated a spy” to orchestrate a trade-secret theft. The employee met with Deel executives and passed internal Rippling records to a reporter, according to San Francisco-based Rippling’s complaint in the U.S. District Court for California’s Northern District. Rippling claimed in the filing Deel violated the 1970 Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and misappropriated trade secrets.

