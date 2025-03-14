Alternative Investment News

- Bessemer’s India Push: Bessemer Venture Partners raised $350 million for its second India-focused fund, targeting AI-enabled businesses, fintech, and direct-to-consumer brands. Announced earlier this week, the fund will begin allocations in mid-2025, reflecting a bullish outlook on India’s startup ecosystem despite a broader decline in VC fundraising (down to $2.7 billion in 2024 from $4 billion in 2023).
- AI Frenzy Drives VC Surge: The U.S. venture capital scene is experiencing its biggest splurge in three years, driven by excitement over AI technologies. Massive funding rounds reported this month highlight investor enthusiasm, with firms betting heavily on AI startups, though specific deals breaking today are still unfolding.
Venture Capital Daily News Summary
