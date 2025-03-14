Alternative Investment News

- Family Offices Shift to Private Equity: A transformation in family office investment strategies is gaining attention today. UBS’s Global Entrepreneur Report 2025 notes that 47% of U.S. entrepreneurs plan to engage in private equity or angel investing, blurring lines between family offices and traditional private equity. This shift is prompting the creation of new fund structures, like evergreen vehicles, tailored to family offices’ preference for patient capital, challenging conventional private equity models.
- Dutch Fund Takes Stake in ABN Amro: Dutch investment fund Reggeborgh acquired a 3.04% stake in ABN Amro, a major Dutch bank, as announced yesterday but still reverberating in today’s markets. This move follows ABN Amro’s strong quarterly results, signaling confidence in European financial institutions as private equity seeks stable, high-yield opportunities amid global uncertainty.
Private Equity Daily News Summary
