Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SpaceX valuation surges to $350 billion as company buys back stock

December 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)The valuation of Elon Musk’s SpaceX hit $350 billion based on a secondary share sale, CNBC confirmed Wednesday. SpaceX, as well as investors, agreed to buy stock from insiders in a $1.25 billion purchase offer at $185 a share, according to copies of the offer obtained by CNBC. The round does not include raising new capital, as the purchase offer represents a secondary sale of existing shares.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures slip after Nasdaq notches record close above 20,000
  2. ETFs cross $1 trillion of inflows in 2024, extending record year
  3. SpaceX valuation surges to $350 billion as company buys back stock
  4. Alphabet and Tesla reach fresh records, joining Amazon and Meta and pushing Nasdaq past 20,000
  5. Hedge funds return 10% globally in 2024 while proving diversification worth, says Preqin

Search


Categories