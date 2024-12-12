(CNBC)The valuation of Elon Musk’s SpaceX hit $350 billion based on a secondary share sale, CNBC confirmed Wednesday. SpaceX, as well as investors, agreed to buy stock from insiders in a $1.25 billion purchase offer at $185 a share, according to copies of the offer obtained by CNBC. The round does not include raising new capital, as the purchase offer represents a secondary sale of existing shares.

