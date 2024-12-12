Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip after Nasdaq notches record close above 20,000

December 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures slid Thursday morning after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished above the 20,000 level for the first time. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.16%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.14%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 96 points, or about 0.22%. In extended trading, software giant Adobe declined 9% following the company’s weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter.

