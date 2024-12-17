(CNBC) Bitcoinrallied to a new all-time high on Monday as investors awaited an expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this week. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by nearly 3% at $106,126.74, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier it rose as high as $107,229.38, a new record. Ether rose 3% to break through the key $4,000 level. The broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, traded more than 1% higher.

To read this article: