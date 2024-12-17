(CNBC) SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announced a $100 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years during a Monday visit to President-elect Donald Trump’s residence Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The billionaire investor and founder of the Japanese tech-investing firm promised in the joint announcement with Trump to create 100,000 jobs at a minimum focused on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure. The money will be deployed before the end of Trump’s term.

