Nvidia falls into correction territory, down more than 10% from its record close

December 17, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia shares slumped on Monday, putting the AI chip darling officially in correction territory even as the rest of the Nasdaq Composite rose to a record. The chipmaker and de facto artificial intelligence trade has rallied 166% this year amid ongoing excitement for the buzzy technology trend. However, shares have faced a sluggish stretch as of late. The stock is down 4.5% in December and officially in correction territory,

