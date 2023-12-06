Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wells Fargo CEO warns of severance costs of nearly $1 billion in fourth quarter as layoffs loom

December 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said Tuesday that low staff turnover means the company will likely book a large severance expense in the fourth quarter. “We’re looking at something like $750 million to a little less than a billion dollars of severance in the fourth quarter that we weren’t anticipating, just because we want to continue to focus on efficiency,” Scharf told investors during a Goldman Sachs conference in New York.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise Tuesday night after the S&P 500, Dow slip for a second day: Live updates
  2. Apple’s market cap closes above $3 trillion
  3. Wells Fargo CEO warns of severance costs of nearly $1 billion in fourth quarter as layoffs loom
  4. Bitcoin tops $44,000 for the first time since April 2022 as ETF optimism grows
  5. Ex-OpenAI director Reid Hoffman says we still don’t ‘fully know’ why board forced out Altman

Search


Categories