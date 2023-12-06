(CNBC) Apple’s market cap closed at about $3 trillion for the first time since August after its shares climbed 2% to $193.42 per share on Tuesday. Apple’s value officially crossed the $3 trillion mark for the first time in June, and briefly touched $3 trillion in December 2022 during intraday trading. Apple stock hit its all-time high July 31 and it remains the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company.

To read this article: