Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple’s market cap closes above $3 trillion

December 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple’s market cap closed at about $3 trillion for the first time since August after its shares climbed 2% to $193.42 per share on Tuesday. Apple’s value officially crossed the $3 trillion mark for the first time in June, and briefly touched $3 trillion in December 2022 during intraday trading. Apple stock hit its all-time high July 31 and it remains the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures rise Tuesday night after the S&P 500, Dow slip for a second day: Live updates
  2. Apple’s market cap closes above $3 trillion
  3. Wells Fargo CEO warns of severance costs of nearly $1 billion in fourth quarter as layoffs loom
  4. Bitcoin tops $44,000 for the first time since April 2022 as ETF optimism grows
  5. Ex-OpenAI director Reid Hoffman says we still don’t ‘fully know’ why board forced out Altman

Search


Categories