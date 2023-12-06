(CNBC) Bitcoin is building on its upward momentum, with the flagship cryptocurrency topping $44,000 for the first time since April 2022 on Tuesday. The price of bitcoin was last higher by more than 4% to $43,794.99, according to Coin Metrics, extending gains from the previous day, as the drumbeat for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S. grew louder.

