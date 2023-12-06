Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ex-OpenAI director Reid Hoffman says we still don’t ‘fully know’ why board forced out Altman

December 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

CNBC) Three weeks after OpenAI’s board briefly pushed out CEO Sam Altman without providing a specific reason for its decision, former director Reid Hoffman says he’s still puzzled by what took place and why. “Reading the blog post was like, ‘What’s going on?’” Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent startup investor, said onstage at Wired’s LiveWired conference in San Francisco on Tuesday. “I still don’t think we fully know.”

