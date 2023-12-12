Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

December 12, 2023

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed on Monday evening as Wall Street looks to see if the market rally can power through another round of inflation data. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 6 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures oscillated near the flat line, and Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by 0.1%. The moves come after stocks rose modestly on Monday, a sign that the end-of-year rally still has momentum.

