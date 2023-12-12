(CNBC) Bitcoin fell Monday as investors took profits after its December rally. The price of the cryptocurrency was recently lower by more than 7% at $40,887.81, according to Coinbase, after a big drop Sunday night that at one point took it as low as $40,300. Bitcoin topped $44,000 last week and traded just below that level throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, ether fell 7% Monday to $2,202.92.

To read this article: