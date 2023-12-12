Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Michael Milken says the Fed won’t move too early and risk massive inflation like the 1970s

December 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Famed investor Michael Milken expects the Federal Reserve will move slowly on monetary policy — if history is any guide. In fact, the Milken Institute founder expects the central bank will be sure to tamp out inflation before starting to cut rates so as to avoid a repeat of the 1970s, when inflation ran high in the double digits, Milken said on CNBC’s “Last Call” on Monday. He was speaking from the Hope Global Forum in Atlanta.

