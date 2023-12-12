Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bernie Madoff victims get $159 million from Ponzi recovery fund in latest payout

December 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The fund for victims of Bernie Madoff’s historic Ponzi scheme has begun its ninth payout, distributing about $159 million in government-seized funds to nearly 25,000 people worldwide, the Department of Justice said Monday. The announcement, made 15 years after Madoff’s arrest — and more than two years after his death in prison — underscored the continuing impact of Madoff’s nearly $65 billion securities fraud scam.

