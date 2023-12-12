Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Oracle shares slide as revenue misses estimates

December 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Oracle shares dropped more than 9% in extended trading Monday after the software company reported fiscal second-quarter revenue and quarterly revenue guidance that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Revenue grew 5% year over year in the quarter, which ended Nov. 30. Net income increased 44% to $2.5 billion, or 89 cents per share, from $1.74 billion, or 63 cents a share, a year ago.

