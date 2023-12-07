Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jamie Dimon lashes out against crypto: ‘If I was the government, I’d close it down’

December 7, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon lashed out at bitcoin and its peers, suggesting in remarks Wednesday on Capitol Hill that cryptocurrencies should be banned. “I’ve always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, etc.,” the head of the largest U.S. bank by assets said under questioning from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. “The only true use case for it is criminals, drug traffickers … money laundering, tax avoidance.”

