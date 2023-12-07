(CNBC) AbbVie on Wednesday said it will acquire neuroscience drugmaker Cerevel Therapeutics for roughly $8.7 billion. Under the terms of the deal, AbbVie will pay $45 per share for Cerevel. AbbVie said it expects to complete the acquisition in the middle of 2024. Shares of Cerevel jumped 16% after the close Wednesday to nearly $43 per share, just below the purchase price.

