AbbVie to acquire neuroscience drugmaker Cerevel Therapeutics for $8.7 billion

December 7, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) AbbVie on Wednesday said it will acquire neuroscience drugmaker Cerevel Therapeutics for roughly $8.7 billion.  Under the terms of the deal, AbbVie will pay $45 per share for Cerevel. AbbVie said it expects to complete the acquisition in the middle of 2024.  Shares of Cerevel jumped 16% after the close Wednesday to nearly $43 per share, just below the purchase price.

