Meta and Microsoft say they will buy AMD’s new AI chip as an alternative to Nvidia’s

December 7, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Meta, OpenAI, and Microsoft said at an AMD investor event Wednesday they will use AMD’s newest AI chip, the Instinct MI300X. It’s the biggest sign so far that technology companies are searching for alternatives to the expensive Nvidia graphics processors that have been essential for creating and deploying artificial intelligence programs such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

