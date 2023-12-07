Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall Street CEOs try to convince senators that new capital rules will hurt Americans as well as banks

December 7, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Wall Street CEOs on Wednesday pushed back against proposed regulations aimed at raising the levels of capital they’ll need to hold against future risks. In prepared remarks and responses to lawmakers’ questions during an annual Senate oversight hearing, the CEOs of eight banks sought to raise alarms over the impact of the changes. In July, U.S. regulators unveiled a sweeping set of higher standards governing banks known as the Basel 3 endgame.  

