Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Bankman-Fried could face years in prison over FTX’s $32 billion meltdown — if the U.S. ever gets around to arresting him

December 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of FTX — the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange that was worth $32 billion a few weeks ago — has a real knack for self-promotional PR. For years, he cast himself in the likeness of a young boy genius turned business titan, capable of miraculously growing his crypto empire as other players got wiped out. Everyone from Silicon Valley’s top venture capitalists to A-list celebrities bought the act.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. AT&T Pays $6m to Settle SEC Charge of Selectively Disclosing Material Information to Wall St. Analysts
  2. Two-month rout wipes out most of Bridgwater's 2022 gains
  3. Stock futures are up slightly as fears mount over upcoming interest rate hikes
  4. PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, report says
  5. Sam Bankman-Fried could face years in prison over FTX’s $32 billion meltdown — if the U.S. ever gets around to arresting him

Search


Categories