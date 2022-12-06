CNBC) Turbulence in the upper ranks at Salesforce isn’t sitting well with Wall Street. On Monday, the company announced the departure of Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, who joined Salesforce last year as part of its biggest acquisition ever. Last Wednesday, Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, who orchestrated the Slack deal, said he was leaving —exactly a year after getting promoted to share the top job with Marc Benioff.
Salesforce executive exits help push stock to its lowest point since March 2020
