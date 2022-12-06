Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, report says

December 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs will affect employees of its food and beverage businesses in Chicago; Plano, Texas and Purchase, New York, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter and a company memo. PepsiCo’s portfolio includes Gatorade drinks, Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker Oats foods.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. AT&T Pays $6m to Settle SEC Charge of Selectively Disclosing Material Information to Wall St. Analysts
  2. Two-month rout wipes out most of Bridgwater's 2022 gains
  3. Stock futures are up slightly as fears mount over upcoming interest rate hikes
  4. PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, report says
  5. Sam Bankman-Fried could face years in prison over FTX’s $32 billion meltdown — if the U.S. ever gets around to arresting him

Search


Categories