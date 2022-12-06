(CNBC) PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs will affect employees of its food and beverage businesses in Chicago; Plano, Texas and Purchase, New York, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter and a company memo. PepsiCo’s portfolio includes Gatorade drinks, Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker Oats foods.

To read this article: