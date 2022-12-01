Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

House approves tentative labor deal to avoid rail strike, sends to Senate

December 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The House passed legislation Wednesday that would force a tentative rail labor agreement and thwart a national strike. The bill now goes to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised swift passage. The House voted 290 to 137 — with 79 Republicans joining 211 Democrats — to pass the legislation, which approves new contracts providing railroad workers with 24% pay increases over five years from 2020 through 2024, immediate payouts averaging $11,000 upon ratification, and an extra paid day off.

