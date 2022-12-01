Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bret Taylor steps down as co-CEO of Salesforce, leaving Marc Benioff alone at the helm

December 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Salesforce said Wednesday that Bret Taylor will step down as co-CEO on Jan. 31, leaving Marc Benioff alone again at the top of the cloud software company he co-founded in 1999. Benioff closely embraced Taylor, who joined the company through the 2016 sale of his productivity software startup Quip. Taylor played a key role in Salesforce’s $27.1 billion acquisition of Slack, the company’s largest transaction ever.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures tick higher after Wednesday’s rally
  2. Broke and down to one credit card: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried claims he committed no fraud
  3. Fed Chair Powell says smaller interest rate hikes could start in December
  4. House approves tentative labor deal to avoid rail strike, sends to Senate
  5. Bret Taylor steps down as co-CEO of Salesforce, leaving Marc Benioff alone at the helm

Search


Categories