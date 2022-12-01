(CNBC) Salesforce said Wednesday that Bret Taylor will step down as co-CEO on Jan. 31, leaving Marc Benioff alone again at the top of the cloud software company he co-founded in 1999. Benioff closely embraced Taylor, who joined the company through the 2016 sale of his productivity software startup Quip. Taylor played a key role in Salesforce’s $27.1 billion acquisition of Slack, the company’s largest transaction ever.

