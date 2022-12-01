Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Chair Powell says smaller interest rate hikes could start in December

December 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead even as he sees progress in the fight against inflation as largely inadequate. Echoing recent statements from other central bank officials and comments at the November Fed meeting, Powell said he sees the central bank in position to reduce the size of rate hikes as soon as next month.

