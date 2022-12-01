Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Broke and down to one credit card: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried claims he committed no fraud

December 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, in possibly the understatement of 2022, said Wednesday, “I’ve had a bad month.” The former billionaire added that he “didn’t do a good job” at upholding his responsibilities to regulators, customers, and investors in a hotly anticipated conversation with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at the Dealbook Summit.

