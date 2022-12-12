(CNBC) FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at a hearing about the crypto exchange’s collapse on Tuesday, he said in a series of tweets Friday morning. There’s been a lot of back and forth in Washington over whether lawmakers would have to subpoena Bankman-Fried, who said he would voluntarily testify since the committee “still thinks it would be useful.”

