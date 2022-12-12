Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto.com CEO has history of red flags including bankruptcy and quick exits

December 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Kris Marszalek wants everyone to know that his company, Crypto.com, is safe and in good hands. His TV appearances and tweets make that clear. It’s an understandable approach. The crypto markets have been in freefall for much of the year, with high-profile names spiraling into bankruptcy. When FTX failed last month just after founder Sam Bankman-Fried said the crypto exchange’s assets were fine, trust across the industry evaporated.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Vika Ventures and its CEO in $6 Million Fraudulent Offering
  2. BKCoin co-founder fired for misappropriating investor funds
  3. Stock futures slip to start the week with Fed meeting, key inflation data on deck
  4. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify at U.S. House hearing on Tuesday
  5. Crypto.com CEO has history of red flags including bankruptcy and quick exits

Search


Categories