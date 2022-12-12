Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip to start the week with Fed meeting, key inflation data on deck

December 12, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening ahead of a week with several anticipated events in the ongoing fight against inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 50 points, or about 0.2%. Those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The move in futures comes as investors will be focused on inflation this week. On Tuesday, the November consumer price index will be released, and traders will be looking for a sign that inflation is slowing.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Vika Ventures and its CEO in $6 Million Fraudulent Offering
  2. BKCoin co-founder fired for misappropriating investor funds
  3. Stock futures slip to start the week with Fed meeting, key inflation data on deck
  4. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify at U.S. House hearing on Tuesday
  5. Crypto.com CEO has history of red flags including bankruptcy and quick exits

Search


Categories