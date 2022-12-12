(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening ahead of a week with several anticipated events in the ongoing fight against inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 50 points, or about 0.2%. Those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The move in futures comes as investors will be focused on inflation this week. On Tuesday, the November consumer price index will be released, and traders will be looking for a sign that inflation is slowing.

To read this article: