FTX founder Bankman-Fried sent back to Bahamas jail in day of courtroom chaos

December 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sent back to a Bahamas jail Monday in a chaotic courtroom scene, after a reported plan for him to waive his extradition to the U.S. stalled. However, multiple media reports later in the day said that he had told his Bahamian lawyer to proceed with extradition hearings, and he’s now expected back in court later this week.

