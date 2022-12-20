Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Disney shares fall following softer-than-expected ‘Avatar’ opening weekend

December 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of Disney dropped on Monday following a weaker-than-expected opening box office weekend for James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Disney shares closed down more than 4% at $85.78, after hitting a 52-week low. The company has seen its stock fall more than 40% in the past year. Industry analysts pegged the long-awaited “Avatar” sequel as a box office winner for Disney and are viewing the holiday season as a make-or-break period for the film.

