(CNBC) Amazon’s stock price has lost all of its pandemic-fueled gains, falling back to where it was trading when Covid-19 started shutting down the U.S. economy. On Monday, the e-retailer’s shares dropped 3.4% to $84.92, the lowest close since March 16, 2020. Amazon has fallen sharply this year amid a broader tech sell-off tied to soaring inflation, a worsening economy and rising interest rates.

