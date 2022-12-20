Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Amazon stock gives up last of its pandemic gains after almost 50% slump in 2022

December 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Amazon’s stock price has lost all of its pandemic-fueled gains, falling back to where it was trading when Covid-19 started shutting down the U.S. economy. On Monday, the e-retailer’s shares dropped 3.4% to $84.92, the lowest close since March 16, 2020. Amazon has fallen sharply this year amid a broader tech sell-off tied to soaring inflation, a worsening economy and rising interest rates.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Honeywell to pay $81 Million after being charged in Bribery Schemes
  2. Stock futures slide after major averages extend losses to start the week
  3. FTX founder Bankman-Fried sent back to Bahamas jail in day of courtroom chaos
  4. Disney shares fall following softer-than-expected ‘Avatar’ opening weekend
  5. Amazon stock gives up last of its pandemic gains after almost 50% slump in 2022

Search


Categories