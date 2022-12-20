(CNBC) Stock futures fell Tuesday morning, reversing directions after the Bank of Japan announced to widen its yield target range. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 236 points, or 0.72%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.86% and 1.05%, respectively. During regular trading on Monday, the Dow shed more than 162 points, or about 0.5%. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost nearly 1.5%.

To read this article: