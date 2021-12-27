Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meme stocks, SPAC craze and a $100 million deli: It was a wild year in the market

December 27, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) An army of Reddit traders, triple-digit gains and a $100 million deli: In a wild year of trading, the unexpected became the norm in the stock market. This year’s activity coincided with a surge of rookie investors who joined the world of stock trading to ride the historic market rebound. Remote work, stimulus checks and higher personal savings levels, as well as social media chatrooms only accelerated the boom in retail trading.

