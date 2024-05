(CNBC)

Stock futures were near flat Wednesday evening after a lighter-than-expected inflation reading propelled the major averages to record highs. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures ticked higher by 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%. In regular trading, all three major averages closed at records.

