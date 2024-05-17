Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meta slapped with child safety probe under sweeping EU tech law

May 17, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Facebook parent company Meta on Thursday was hit with a major investigation from the European Union into alleged breaches of the bloc’s strict online content law over child safety risks. The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, said in a statement that it is investigating whether the social media giant’s Facebook and Instagram platforms “may stimulate behavioural addictions in children, as well as create so-called ‘rabbit-hole effects.’”

