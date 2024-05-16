(CNBC) Warren Buffett finally revealed his secret stock pick in a new regulatory filing, and it’s insurer Chubb. His conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway has bought nearly 26 million shares of Zurich-based Chubb for a stake worth $6.7 billion. The property and casualty insurer became Berkshire’s ninth biggest holding at the end of March. Shares of Chubb jumped nearly 7% in extended trading following the news of Berkshire’s stake. The stock has gained about 12% year to date.

