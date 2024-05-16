Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Berkshire Hathaway has bought 26 million shares of Zurich-based Chubb for a stake worth $6.7 billion.

May 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett finally revealed his secret stock pick in a new regulatory filing, and it’s insurer Chubb. His conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway has bought nearly 26 million shares of Zurich-based Chubb for a stake worth $6.7 billion. The property and casualty insurer became Berkshire’s ninth biggest holding at the end of March. Shares of Chubb jumped nearly 7% in extended trading following the news of Berkshire’s stake. The stock has gained about 12% year to date.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 closes above 5,300 for the first time: Live updates
  2. Berkshire Hathaway has bought 26 million shares of Zurich-based Chubb for a stake worth $6.7 billion.
  3. Bitcoin has it's best day since March following cooler April inflation reading
  4. CPI report shows inflation easing in April, with consumer prices still rising 3.4% from a year ago
  5. Cisco reports better-than-expected results even as revenue suffers steepest drop in 15 years

Search


Categories