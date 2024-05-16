Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin has it’s best day since March following cooler April inflation reading

May 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin jumped with stocks on Wednesday after the April consumer price index showed inflation eased from the previous month. The price of the cryptocurrency rose more than 7% to $66,124.59, according to Coin Metrics, and its best day since March 25. It also traded above its 50-day moving average for the first time since April 13. “The slightly lighter than expected CPI number modestly increased the chance of a rate cut, which is still a strong influencer to bitcoin price.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 closes above 5,300 for the first time: Live updates
  2. Berkshire Hathaway has bought 26 million shares of Zurich-based Chubb for a stake worth $6.7 billion.
  3. Bitcoin has it's best day since March following cooler April inflation reading
  4. CPI report shows inflation easing in April, with consumer prices still rising 3.4% from a year ago
  5. Cisco reports better-than-expected results even as revenue suffers steepest drop in 15 years

Search


Categories