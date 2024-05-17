(CNBC) Reddit shares surged 11% in extended trading on Thursday after the social media company announced a partnership with OpenAI that will allow the ChatGPT maker to train its artificial intelligence models on Reddit content. As part of the deal, OpenAI will gain access to Reddit’s Data application programming interface, or API, “which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit.”
