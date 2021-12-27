Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

EV stocks soared on hype in 2021 — investors are betting 2022 will bring actual revenue

December 27, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) If 2021 was the year for electric vehicle stocks, 2022 is the year for actual deliveries. At least that’s the wager. Investor money this year poured into Rivian and Lucid Motors, valuing the EV companies at a combined $150 billion. Neither company has generated meaningful revenue, and they’ve just begun getting keys into the hands of consumers.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge Fund Starboard Value builds 6.5% stake in GoDaddy, sending shares up 8%
  2. SEC Charges Five Russians in $80 Million Hacking and Trading Scheme
  3. Alphabet was the top Big Tech stock of the year — here’s why
  4. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 hits another record high
  5. Holiday sales jumped 8.5%, Mastercard says, as shoppers shrug off higher prices

Search


Categories