(CNBC) If 2021 was the year for electric vehicle stocks, 2022 is the year for actual deliveries. At least that’s the wager. Investor money this year poured into Rivian and Lucid Motors, valuing the EV companies at a combined $150 billion. Neither company has generated meaningful revenue, and they’ve just begun getting keys into the hands of consumers.
EV stocks soared on hype in 2021 — investors are betting 2022 will bring actual revenue
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.