Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures are little changed after blue-chip average touches 40,000 for first time: Live updates

May 17, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded near flat Friday, after the preceding session brought much fanfare, with the blue-chip average briefly touching the key 40,000 milestone for the first time. Futures connected to the 30-stock index dipped 21 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded near their flatlines.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures are little changed after blue-chip average touches 40,000 for first time: Live updates
  2. Renaissance acquired GameStop and AMC shares ahead of meme stock rally
  3. CME to launch bitcoin trading for hedge funds and institutions
  4. Reddit soars after announcing OpenAI deal that allows use of its data for training AI models
  5. HD launches crypto hedge fund for institutional investors

Search


Categories