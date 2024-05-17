(CNBC) Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded near flat Friday, after the preceding session brought much fanfare, with the blue-chip average briefly touching the key 40,000 milestone for the first time. Futures connected to the 30-stock index dipped 21 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded near their flatlines.
Dow futures are little changed after blue-chip average touches 40,000 for first time: Live updates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.