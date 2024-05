(Hedgeweek) Peconic Partners, the $1.8bn long-short hedge fund firm run by Bill Harnisch, has continued a four-year winning run so far in 2024, with the fund up 18% year-to-date, extending a run of outperformance that includes a 26% gain in 2022 when the S&P 500 lost nearly 20%, according to a report by Bloomberg.

