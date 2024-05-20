Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

AI infrastructure startup CoreWeave raises $7.5 billion in debt deal led by Blackstone

May 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Fresh off a $1.1 billion equity funding round, artificial intelligence infrastructure startup CoreWeave has raised $7.5 billion in debt to more heavily invest in its cloud data centers. Blackstone’s funds led the lending round, with participation from Coatue, Carlyle, BlackRock, Magnetar and others. In its equity financing two weeks ago, CoreWeave was valued at $19 billion.

