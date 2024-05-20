(CNBC) Fresh off a $1.1 billion equity funding round, artificial intelligence infrastructure startup CoreWeave has raised $7.5 billion in debt to more heavily invest in its cloud data centers. Blackstone’s funds led the lending round, with participation from Coatue, Carlyle, BlackRock, Magnetar and others. In its equity financing two weeks ago, CoreWeave was valued at $19 billion.

To read this article: