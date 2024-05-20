Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

OpenAI dissolves team focused on long-term AI risks, less than one year after announcing it

May 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) OpenAI has disbanded its team focused on the long-term risks of artificial intelligence just one year after the company announced the group. The news comes days after both team leaders, OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike, announced their departures from the Microsoft-backed startup. Leike on Friday wrote that OpenAI’s “safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.”

