(CNBC) OpenAI has disbanded its team focused on the long-term risks of artificial intelligence just one year after the company announced the group. The news comes days after both team leaders, OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike, announced their departures from the Microsoft-backed startup. Leike on Friday wrote that OpenAI’s “safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.”

